Jury selection begins for trial related to shooting that resulted in the death of CFD Lt. Dwain Williams today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The trial of three men accused of murdering retired Chicago firefighter Dwain Williams during an attempted carjacking began this week. On December 3, 2020, Williams was fatally shot while leaving Let’s Get Poppin popcorn store in Morgan Park. As he walked to his red Jeep, a stolen dark-colored sedan pulled up, and four males got out and attacked him. Williams returned fire with his legally-possessed weapon, but he was shot in the abdomen and died at Advocate Christ Medical Center. David Williams, the fourth alleged carjacker, testified against the other defendants after accepting a plea deal. He was 15 years old at the time of the shooting and originally charged as a juvenile. The incident was captured on surveillance video, which showed Williams being ambushed and shot at immediately. Devin Barron, Dwain Johnson, and Jaylen Saulsberry are each on trial, charged with first-degree murder. Each defendant has been assigned their own separate jury to present different defenses, a rare occurrence in Cook County or even the state of Illinois. The trial is expected to continue into next week.

Chicago shooting trial Dwain Williams murder trial Jury selection for Williams shooting trial Evidence presented in Williams shooting trial Verdict and sentencing in Williams shooting trial

News Source : Tara Molina

Source Link :3 juries in trial for shooting that killed CFD Lt. Dwain Williams/