“just a girl guitar lesson”: Tutorial and Guitar Lesson for “Just A Girl” by No Doubt

No Doubt Just A Girl Guitar Lesson + Tutorial

Introduction

“No Doubt” is a popular American rock band that has produced several chart-topping hits since its inception. One of their most popular songs is “Just A Girl”, which was released in 1995. The song is driven by a catchy guitar riff that has become synonymous with the band. In this article, we will be providing a guitar lesson and tutorial for “Just A Girl”.

Materials Needed

Before we dive into the guitar lesson, let’s take a look at the materials that you will need to follow along with the tutorial:

A guitar (electric or acoustic)

A guitar pick

A guitar amplifier (if using an electric guitar)

A capo (optional)

Step-by-Step Guitar Lesson

Now that you have all the necessary materials, let’s get started with the guitar lesson:

Step 1: Tuning your Guitar

Before you start playing, it is important to ensure that your guitar is in tune. You can use an electronic tuner or tune by ear. The standard tuning for a guitar is E-A-D-G-B-E.

Step 2: Chords

The first thing you need to know is the chords used in the song. “Just A Girl” uses only three chords throughout the entire song, which are:

A5

D5

F#5

To play these chords, place your index finger on the 5th fret of the low E string (A5), 5th fret of the A string (D5), and 4th fret of the D string (F#5).

Step 3: Riff

Now that you know the chords, it’s time to learn the guitar riff that drives the song. The riff is played on the A and D strings and goes like this:

A5 – D5 – A5 – F#5 – D5 – A5

Practice playing this riff slowly until you get comfortable with it. Once you are comfortable, try playing it at the same tempo as the song.

Step 4: Strumming

To play the song, you need to strum the chords along with the riff. The strumming pattern used in the song is:

Down – down – up – up – down – up

Practice strumming along with the song until you get comfortable with the strumming pattern.

Step 5: Putting It All Together

Now that you know the chords, riff, and strumming pattern, it’s time to put it all together. The song follows a simple structure of:

Intro – Verse – Chorus – Verse – Chorus – Bridge – Chorus – Outro

During the intro, play the riff on its own. When the vocals come in, start strumming the chords along with the riff.

During the verse, continue strumming the chords along with the riff.

During the chorus, strum the chords using the strumming pattern mentioned earlier.

During the bridge, play the riff on its own.

During the outro, strum the chords along with the riff until the song ends.

Conclusion

In conclusion, “Just A Girl” is a great song to learn on the guitar. It’s simple but catchy guitar riff and chords make it a great song to play for beginners. The key to mastering this song is to practice the chords, riff, and strumming pattern until you are comfortable playing them all together. With some practice, you’ll be able to play this song like a pro in no time.

No Doubt guitar tutorial Just A Girl guitar chords How to play No Doubt Just A Girl on guitar No Doubt guitar lesson for beginners Gwen Stefani guitar tutorial