Justice for 8-year-old Edmonton girl Today : Justice sought by family of 8-year-old Edmonton girl killed by homicide

Family of 8-Year-Old Homicide Victim in Alberta Hope for Justice

The family of an eight-year-old girl who was found dead on the Samson Cree Nation in Maskwacis, Alberta, on Saturday, April 24, 2021, is hoping for justice for their beloved. The Edmonton Police Service confirmed on Tuesday, April 27, that the child died from blunt impact trauma, and her death has been declared a homicide.

The girl’s remains were found on the Samson Cree Nation, about 85 kilometers south of Edmonton. Three people have been charged in connection with her murder, including 66-year-old Edward Nievera, who has been charged with accessory to first-degree murder and offering an indignity to a dead body. A 27-year-old woman has been charged with first-degree murder and indignity to a dead body, and a 25-year-old man has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and causing indignity to a dead body. According to court documents outlining Nievera’s charges, he allegedly assisted the 27-year-old woman, who killed the girl, with the purpose of enabling her to escape. The charges also allege that Nievera transported the child’s body in a hockey bag to an unknown location. Police say all three people were known to the girl.

EPS west division patrol officers went to a residence in the area of 87th Avenue and 165th Street to do a welfare check on the child last week, but when they were unable to locate her, an investigation was launched. Homicide detectives became involved the next morning, and two adults were charged on Thursday.

The victim’s family members expressed their devastation and said they are doing everything possible to get justice for her. “I want to call her an old soul, but she was a different kind of soul. She was loving, caring. She was a protector,” the girl’s aunt told CBC on Thursday. The aunt said she wants to see the people responsible for the girl’s death held accountable and for people to remember the victim for the kind of person she was. “She was a child, and she did not deserve this … I want her name to be remembered because of who she was, not what happened to her,” the aunt said through tears. Previously, the victim’s grandmother told CBC that the family has been broken since her death, and she could not wrap her head around why this happened. The aunt said the child was deeply loved, and they are working to keep her memory alive.

The case is under a publication ban, and neither the victim nor the two other people charged in the case can be identified. The family of the victim is hoping for justice and that the people responsible for the girl’s death will be held accountable. They want their beloved to be remembered for the kind of person she was and not for what happened to her.

News Source : CBC

