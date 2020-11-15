Justice for Gloria Bambo : Black Woman Reportedly Lynched to Death in McKinney, TX.

Gloria Bambo , a resident of McKinney , Texas was found hung inside her garage. Gloria resided with her roommate , a white male who found her in the garage and supposedly died in that garage the same day July 9. Gloria’s body was in that garage 3 days , where people resided, and repairs were made. No one heard anything about this why ? We need to know what happened to Gloria.

Her story should not go unheard. The world we live in is truly sick.#justiceforgloria #gloriabambo pic.twitter.com/ZZcpGzvTYU — cass😼 (@trxppycassie) September 27, 2020

Just saw a clip of #GloriaBambo‘s funeral. She is the Black girl found Hanging in her White Roommates Garage. Still waiting on McKinney, Texas police to update us… Nothing. Actually, still waiting on an autopsy. Imagine that 🤔. pic.twitter.com/EzcZKfmfgS — Maurice Ash (@TheMauriceAsh) November 7, 2020

Gloria Bambo, African American in Mckinney, Texas found hanging in her friends garage on July 12, she was reported missing and killed on July 9. Gloria death was ruled a suicide. Now what actions are being taken? Does it still look like a suicide?

i don’t even have any words but find these mfs and lock them up for life without bail nor parole. my sisters are being killed💔. long live my angle gloria bambo💜. we will find justice for you! https://t.co/2fTNjozAcM — kennedyyy🐞. (@kmandrews_1) November 7, 2020

1) hi, no one is talking about this young lady’s case, this is gloria bambo. they’re saying she committed suicide when actually murdered, she was hung by her white roommates in their garage. https://t.co/VDLPeu8qjW — ash (@yourmuttgf) November 14, 2020

Dakota Bright

Jocelin Prado there’s literally a video of them hanging her and a confederate flag in the back but the police ruled it out as SUICIDE.

Steffi Pallero

Please don’t spread wrong information, I researched the case and the video was published more than 3 years ago on several platforms.