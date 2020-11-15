Justice for Gloria Bambo : Black Woman Reportedly Lynched to Death in McKinney, TX.

By | November 15, 2020
0 Comment

Gloria Bambo , a resident of McKinney , Texas was found hung inside her garage. Gloria resided with her roommate , a white male who found her in the garage and supposedly died in that garage the same day July 9. Gloria’s body was in that garage 3 days , where people resided, and repairs were made. No one heard anything about this why ? We need to know what happened to Gloria.

Gloria Bambo, African American in Mckinney, Texas found hanging in her friends garage on July 12, she was reported missing and killed on July 9. Gloria death was ruled a suicide. Now what actions are being taken? Does it still look like a suicide?

Comments and Reactions .

Dakota Bright
Jocelin Prado there’s literally a video of them hanging her and a confederate flag in the back but the police ruled it out as SUICIDE.

Steffi Pallero
Please don’t spread wrong information, I researched the case and the video was published more than 3 years ago on several platforms.

Justice for Gloria Bambo : Black Woman Reportedly Lynched to Death in McKinney, TX.

