Justice for Northern Ireland’s Victims’ Families Elusive

The families of victims in Northern Ireland believe that justice is now further out of reach than ever before, according to ThePrint.

The Good Friday Agreement Leaves Many Victims’ Families Without Closure in Northern Ireland

By Amanda Ferguson and Aiden Nulty

The Good Friday Agreement, signed 25 years ago, largely ended three decades of violence in Northern Ireland. However, for many families of the more than 3,600 people killed, the peace accord has not offered closure. The agreement stated that addressing the suffering of victims was an essential element of reconciliation, but measures taken to follow this advice have ultimately failed to do so. The proposed British government legislation that would introduce an amnesty to former soldiers and individuals involved in the conflict has left family members still grieving fearful that any remaining hope of finding justice or truth will be lost forever.

Little Closure for Victims’ Families

Despite the Good Friday Agreement’s call to address the suffering of victims, measures to achieve this have fallen short. Families of those killed by nationalist militants seeking Irish unity, the British army or pro-British unionist militants, who want to remain in the UK, feel that justice and truth are being disregarded. They fear that the amnesty proposal will add to their struggles in finding closure. They argue that it is very difficult to live knowing that the people who destroyed their lives will never be brought to justice, and they feel disregarded by the peace process.

Andrea Brown, from Moira, is one of those who feels that justice has not been served. Her father, Eric, a police officer, was murdered by the Irish Republican Army (IRA) in 1983. Brown was injured five years later in an IRA bomb. She is left in a wheelchair and feels that the peace agreement does not address families’ ongoing struggles to find closure.

Amnesty Proposal

The British government’s new legislation proposes to introduce an amnesty for former soldiers and individuals involved in the conflict. The victims’ families are concerned that it will lead to the loss of any remaining hope of finding justice or truth. Britain argues that trials linked to events of up to 55 years ago are increasingly unlikely to lead to convictions. The legislation is being debated by lawmakers, and some trials may have collapsed in recent years. However, the first former British soldier to be convicted of an offense since the peace deal was given a suspended sentence in February for the manslaughter of a Catholic man shot dead in 1988. The United Kingdom’s plans would override a 2014 agreement that foresaw continued investigations. The bill is opposed by all Northern Ireland political parties, the United Nations, the Council of Europe, the Irish government and victims’ groups.

Call for Reconciliation

Alan McBride, project manager at the WAVE Trauma Centre, the largest cross-community group for those affected by the “Troubles,” highlighted the fact that reconciliation is what has been lacking in the last 25 years. He said that some people want truth, some people want justice, some just acknowledgment, some financial restitution, and some want a memorial. They all need something that can allow these things to happen in society. The victims’ families have fought for decades and are opposed to an amnesty in this regard.

Individual Pain

For Eugene Reavey and Cathy McIlvenny, the amnesty proposal brings hurt and pain. Reavey lost his three brothers, John Martin, Brian, and Anthony, who were shot by a loyalist gang in their home in the small County Armagh village of Whitecross in 1976. Meanwhile, McIlvenny has campaigned for justice for her sister, Lorraine McCausland, who was raped and murdered in 1987 at a bar run by loyalist militants, and her son, Craig, who was shot dead by another loyalist group 18 years later. Both are worried that decades of campaigning will be wasted if an amnesty is introduced.