justice for teen killed today : Family of slain teenager seeks justice for his tragic death in the west-side shooting.

Family of Teenager Slain in West-side Shooting Demand Justice for his Death today 2023.
The family of 16-year-old Humberto Kalias Perales, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in San Antonio seven months ago, are still searching for answers and justice for their son. The shooting also injured one of Perales’ friends. The family has set up a roadside memorial and marked what would have been Perales’ 17th birthday with a balloon release. The police have yet to identify any suspects in the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact San Antonio police.
Read Full story :‘I want justice’ | Family of teen killed in west-side shooting plead for answers in his death/
News Source : Sarah Duran
- Justice for teen shooting victim
- West-side shooting investigation
- Teen homicide case updates
- Seeking justice for murdered teen
- Family plea for answers in teen’s death