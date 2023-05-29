justice for teen killed today : Family of slain teenager seeks justice for his tragic death in the west-side shooting.

Family of Teenager Slain in West-side Shooting Demand Justice for his Death today 2023.
The family of 16-year-old Humberto Kalias Perales, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in San Antonio seven months ago, are still searching for answers and justice for their son. The shooting also injured one of Perales’ friends. The family has set up a roadside memorial and marked what would have been Perales’ 17th birthday with a balloon release. The police have yet to identify any suspects in the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact San Antonio police.

