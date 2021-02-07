Justice Landers Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : 2016 team captain Justice Landers has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021

2016 team captain Justice Landers has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.

The Reynoldsburg Football Family lost a great young man. We are deeply saddened at the news of 2016 team captain Justice Landers' passing. He started at WR for 2 seasons & was an integral part of the 2015 playoff run. He will be missed. Once a Raider. Always a Raider. #JL13 pic.twitter.com/FmT5ZiNxY0 — Reynoldsburg Football (@ReynoldsburgFB) February 7, 2021

Reynoldsburg Football @ReynoldsburgFB The Reynoldsburg Football Family lost a great young man. We are deeply saddened at the news of 2016 team captain Justice Landers’ passing. He started at WR for 2 seasons & was an integral part of the 2015 playoff run. He will be missed. Once a Raider. Always a Raider. #JL13

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Reynoldsburg Football Parent Association

To the family of Justice McKyle Landers,

We the Reynoldsburg Football Family and Community are sending our deepest condolences and prayers for the loss of one of our 2017 Captains.

Alexander Murray

Them nights at your house will never be forgotten rip Justice McKyle Landers Savon Pullie We all took different paths but we will meet again .

Donna Goodwine-Davenport

The Bible tells us to be absent in the body you’ll be present with the Lord Justin I love you I will miss you that goofy smile rest easy son rest easy .

Gabi Bowers

I didn’t know you super well, but you were always so kind to me and those around us. Rest In Peace Justice…