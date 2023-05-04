justice : Son shot and killed: Mother demands justice

Family and friends of 20-year-old Chad Hinesley are grieving after he was shot and killed over the weekend in Chowchilla, California. The memorial in front of his mother’s home continues to grow each day, as loved ones struggle to come to terms with their loss.

Chad was one of eight siblings and the second-born child of Jamie Hinesley. She describes him as her other half, and shares that he took good care of his brothers and sisters any way he could. “He had some struggles, but he came a long way,” she says. “He was working on himself, and anyone that knew him knew, boy was super proud… he just got a new car and he was super proud of it.”

Police say they received a call on Sunday night for shots fired, on the 1000 block of Riverside Avenue. Not long after, Chad was found with a gunshot wound lying in front of his mother’s home where he lived. His girlfriend, Nathalie Soliz, was devastated to find out about his passing from his older sister. “He just wanted to make everybody happy… he just wanted friends and to make his mom happy, that’s all he ever talked about,” she says.

Chad’s mother, family, and friends are now seeking answers, and justice for Chad. “Somebody did this, he was taken from us, he didn’t go by choice, he was taken from us,” says Soliz. “I just hope somebody comes forward, somebody knows something… he’s my baby, he’s somebody’s brother, he’s somebody’s son, somebody knows something,” adds Jamie.

A GoFundMe page has been started by the family to help with funeral expenses. As the investigation into Chad’s death continues, his loved ones are left to mourn the loss of a young man who was proud of his accomplishments and dedicated to helping his family.

News Source : Jennifer Ortega

Source Link :Mother’s cry for justice, son shot and killed/