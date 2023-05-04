justice Today : Justice Sought by Family of Woman Fatally Hit by Wrong-Way Driver on Campus Park Drive

Family of Woman Killed in Car Crash by Wrong-Way Driver Calls for Justice

The family of 66-year-old Gayla Price, who was killed in a car crash by a wrong-way driver on April 18, is calling for justice. The incident happened on Campus Park Drive in Bakersfield, California, and no criminal charges have been filed yet.

The Crash

The crash occurred when a man driving on Campus Park Drive suddenly veered into the wrong side of the road and collided with Price’s car. According to investigators, the man was driving at least 100 miles per hour at the time of the incident. The collision resulted in Price’s death, leaving her family and loved ones devastated.

Seeking Justice

Price’s son and daughter, along with their attorneys, held a news conference on Thursday, May 4, to speak about their mother and demand justice for her death. They shared their memories of Price and how much she meant to them, as well as their frustration over the lack of criminal charges against the wrong-way driver.

The family’s lawyers spoke about the legal action they plan to take, including filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver and potentially pursuing criminal charges. They emphasized the importance of holding the driver accountable for his reckless actions and preventing similar incidents from happening in the future.

The Dangers of Wrong-Way Driving

Wrong-way driving is a serious issue that can have devastating consequences, as seen in Price’s case. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), wrong-way collisions are relatively rare, accounting for only about 1% of all crashes in the United States. However, they are much more likely to result in fatalities or serious injuries due to the high speeds and head-on impact.

The NHTSA also notes that wrong-way collisions are more likely to occur late at night or early in the morning, when drivers may be fatigued or under the influence of drugs or alcohol. This underscores the importance of being alert and vigilant while driving, especially during nighttime hours.

Closing Thoughts

The tragic death of Gayla Price is a reminder of the dangers of reckless driving, particularly wrong-way driving. Her family’s call for justice is understandable and necessary to hold the responsible party accountable and prevent similar incidents from occurring. It’s important for all drivers to be aware of the risks of wrong-way driving and take precautions to ensure everyone’s safety on the road.

