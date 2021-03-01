Justin Bedwell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Lieutenant Justin Bedwell, a longtime Decatur County deputy who was fighting for his life after an officer-involved shooting in Brinson on Saturday, has died .

RT @NationalSheriff: Our thoughts are with Lt. Bedwell’s family and the entire Decatur County Sheriff’s Office. https://twitter.com/abc27/status/1366401695148871681

#BREAKING: Lieutenant Justin Bedwell, a longtime Decatur County deputy who was fighting for his life after an officer-involved shooting in Brinson on Saturday, has died. https://t.co/Qv5frKyz2r — ABC 27 (@abc27) March 1, 2021



