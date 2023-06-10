Justin Covau: Boston-Based Musician, Record Label Owner, and Multi-Instrumentalist

Remembering Justine Covault: A Talented Musician and Entrepreneur

Justine Covault, a renowned singer, composer, guitarist, and record company owner from Boston, Massachusetts, left a lasting impact on the music industry. Sadly, on Friday, June 9, 2023, she passed away unexpectedly, leaving behind a musical legacy and a hole in the hearts of many. The news of her sudden departure shocked her friends, family, and colleagues in the entertainment business.

Justine’s significant achievements in the music industry continue to inspire those who knew her. Her talent and passion for music were evident in every song she wrote and performed. As an entrepreneur, she also made a name for herself as a record company owner, sharing her knowledge and expertise with up-and-coming artists.

Justine’s passing is a great loss to the music industry, but her music and spirit will continue to live on. We will always remember her as a talented musician, a savvy entrepreneur, and a kind-hearted friend.

