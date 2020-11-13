Justin Cronin Death -Dead : Former state legislator Justin Cronin has died has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 13, 2020
Former state legislator Justin Cronin has died. He was only 40 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 12, 2020.

Tributes 

South Dakota War College wrote
I’m told that former State Senator Justin Cronin of Gettysburg, who served as Assistant Majority Leader in the House from 2011-2014, passed away this morning. Cronin served in the House from 2009-2016, and in the Senate from 2017-2019. Details are just filtering out, and I will note it as it does, but please keep the Cronin family in your prayers during this terrible time.

