Justin Cronin Death -Dead : Former state legislator Justin Cronin has died has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Former state legislator Justin Cronin has died. He was only 40 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 12, 2020.

“Scott Waltman on Twitter: “Former state legislator Justin Cronin has died. He was only 40, which is profoundly sad. ”

Former state legislator Justin Cronin has died. He was only 40, which is profoundly sad.https://t.co/EXV8KBPEtr — Scott Waltman (@ScottReports) November 13, 2020

Tributes

South Dakota War College wrote

I’m told that former State Senator Justin Cronin of Gettysburg, who served as Assistant Majority Leader in the House from 2011-2014, passed away this morning. Cronin served in the House from 2009-2016, and in the Senate from 2017-2019. Details are just filtering out, and I will note it as it does, but please keep the Cronin family in your prayers during this terrible time.