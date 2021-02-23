Justin Demary Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Justin Demary has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 22. 2021
Justin Demary has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 22. 2021.
LukeandKerry Montz 4h · The phone call that you did not want to be true. That phone call when all you wanted to say was this is not true right, not true and in the back of your mind knowing that it is. Justin Demary your life on earth for Mom and Dad, family and EVERYONE, EVERYONE that ever crossed paths with you in some way or another is gone to soon. (Way to Soon) JD your life on earth was a blessing to everyone that ever crossed paths with you. A Son, Boyfriend, teammate, co-worker and a Strength coach to many, your life touched so many and will live on with all of us the rest of our life. That smile can never Die. RIP (CUTTAH FOR LIFE)
