Justin Ehrenwerth’s Journey to Leadership and Service: A Tale of Inspiration

Justin Ehrenwerth is a rising star in the world of leadership and service. From his early days as a student at Harvard Law School to his current role as the CEO of The Water Institute of the Gulf, Ehrenwerth has shown a remarkable commitment to helping others and making a positive impact on the world.

The Early Years

Ehrenwerth’s journey to leadership began at Harvard Law School, where he earned his Juris Doctor degree in 2007. While there, he developed a passion for public service and social justice, which led him to work as a clerk for Judge Kermit Lipez on the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.

Working for the Department of Justice

After his clerkship, Ehrenwerth joined the U.S. Department of Justice, where he worked on a variety of legal and policy issues related to environmental and natural resource law. During his time at the DOJ, he was instrumental in developing the Obama administration’s response to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010, which was the largest marine oil spill in history.

CEO of The Water Institute of the Gulf

In 2014, Ehrenwerth joined The Water Institute of the Gulf, a non-profit research organization based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. As CEO, he has helped the organization grow and expand its impact, working to build partnerships with government agencies, non-profit groups, and private sector companies to address some of the most pressing water-related issues facing the Gulf Coast region.

Developing the Coastal Master Plan for Louisiana

One of Ehrenwerth’s most significant accomplishments at The Water Institute has been the development of the Coastal Master Plan for Louisiana, a comprehensive strategy to restore and protect the state’s coast. The plan, which was developed in collaboration with the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, includes more than 120 projects to restore wetlands, build barrier islands, and improve flood protection infrastructure.

Global Impact

Ehrenwerth’s leadership has also helped The Water Institute become a leading voice in the global conversation around water management and sustainability. Under his direction, the organization has worked with partners around the world to develop innovative solutions to water-related challenges, from drought and flooding to water quality and ecosystem health.

A Commitment to Service

What sets Ehrenwerth apart as a leader is his unwavering commitment to service. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a deep sense of responsibility to others, whether through his work on environmental issues, his advocacy for social justice, or his support for community organizations and non-profit groups.

A Source of Inspiration

As he continues to rise in the ranks of leadership and service, Ehrenwerth remains a source of inspiration for those who seek to make a positive impact on the world. His story is a testament to the power of commitment, dedication, and hard work in pursuit of a greater good.

