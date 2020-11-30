Justin Goss Death-Dead-Obituaries :Glendale Attacker Fatally Beaten and Stabbed.

Justin Goss Death-Dead-Obituaries :Glendale Attacker Fatally Beaten and Stabbed.
Authorities in Pasadena , CA has identified a 40 year -old domestic violence suspect man who was fatally stabbed
by his alleged victim’s mother and sister at a home in South Pasadena.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified the man as Justin Goss of Glendale. South Pasadena police officers were dispatched to a domestic violence call shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday in the 530 block of Five Oaks Drive, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Shawn Du Busky said. Officers at the scene found the front window shattered and heard a screaming woman inside. The officers entered and found Goss stabbed and beaten, according to a statement posted online on November 30.  2020 by NBC News Los Angeles.

