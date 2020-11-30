Justin Goss Death-Dead-Obituaries :Glendale Attacker Fatally Beaten and Stabbed.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified the man as Justin Goss of Glendale. South Pasadena police officers were dispatched to a domestic violence call shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday in the 530 block of Five Oaks Drive, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Shawn Du Busky said. Officers at the scene found the front window shattered and heard a screaming woman inside. The officers entered and found Goss stabbed and beaten, according to a statement posted online on November 30. 2020 by NBC News Los Angeles.
Detectives determined Justin Goss had broken into the residence and attacked his ex-girlfriend. While he was allegedly choking her, the woman’s mother and sister came to her aid. During the ensuing struggle, Goss was stabbed and beaten with a golf club. https://t.co/ZGtAFBxnvy
— NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) November 30, 2020
