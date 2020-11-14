Justin Lord Death –Dead-Obituaries : Prosecutor in the Kendra Hatcher murder case has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Justin Lord, a prosecutor in the Kendra Hatcher murder case, died three months after Brenda Delgado’s conviction. Learn more about Lord’s accomplishments and how his colleagues remember him. #Dateline pic.twitter.com/HXyEs78zur
— Dateline Producer (@DatelineNBCProd) November 14, 2020
Remember Justin and his wife, Andrea and the good people at the Dallas County District Attorney’s office. They put their heart and soul into this case. @dallas_da #DallasDa. Incredibly helpful and cooperative and without them the story would not have happened. #Dateline
— Dateline Producer (@DatelineNBCProd) November 14, 2020
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Jamie Bagnall wrote
I am beyond blessed to have been a friend and co-worker. Justin was a brilliant prosecutor. What I miss most is our morning group coffee in his office. He had, and still does, a huge impact on the DA’s office. Miss you J-Lo!
