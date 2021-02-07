Justin Marcinko Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :The body of a missing veteran, 42-year-old Justin Marcinko, was found near I-74 in Vermilion County.
Death Notice for Today February 6. 2021
Justin Marcinko has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.
Such a sad update from Illinois State Police: The body of a missing veteran, 42-year-old Justin Marcinko, was found near I-74 in Vermilion County late this afternoon. https://t.co/tgtaRPgfdI pic.twitter.com/nTFinRjYM5
— Jen Lask (@Jen_Lask) February 7, 2021
