Justin Matlin Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Coach Justin Matlin has Died.

Justin Matlin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.

Tesoro High School Football 10h · It is with great sadness that we lost this amazing young man, Justin Matlin. He had such a passion for coaching our kids, a wonderful young man with a big heart and contagious smile #RIP

Tributes

Donna Wiskus

Justin Matlin you will be missed! You had a heart of gold and passion for the players and football. Brenden was blessed to have you in his life! You will be missed deeply. Love and prayers for your family .

Gina Pierson

Deepest condolences and prayers to the Matlin family . Jamie and I were just thinking about Justin the other day, so heartbreaking .

Jason Pacios

Love ya Matty! I know you’ll be up there watching over us all I’m still in disbelief! Boys don’t forget where we come from, we are all brothers that have grown far and wide together and gotta stick with each-other through everything we are family! Sending thoughts and prayers!.

Cathy Adams

A good friend/teammate to my oldest son and a real inspiration as a football coach to my youngest son you will be so missed. Big hugs and our deepest sympathy to the Matlin family. RIP Justin.

Joy Williams

Deepest condolences 💔and prayers to our Matlin Family, we were so blessed to have you as a huge part of our Titan family ♥️. Much love Angela Matlin💕

Lisa Gonzalez

In both my son’s football careers, Justin was a mentor to them both. They looked up to him and absorbed his knowledge and opinions. He was a great coach and friend to them. I will surely miss his hugs every time we would cross paths. Praying for his family to receive strength and comfort. We will all miss you Justin