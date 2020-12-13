Justin Pierce aka Roach from Next Friday Death -Obituary – Dead :Friday cast member died.
Justin Pierce aka Roach from Next Friday has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Floyd David December 11 at 10:16 AM · In memory of cast members of Friday that have passed on. John Witherspoon (center) (Clockwise from top right) LaWanda Page Justin Pierce aka Roach from Next Friday Yvette Wilson Reynaldo Rey Bernie Mac Tiny Lister Jr.
Source: (20+) 90s, 2000s, and 2010s kids | Facebook
😇Rest😇In😇Peace😇
In memory of cast members of Friday that have passed on.
John Witherspoon (center)
(Clockwise from…
Posted by Beverly Harrell on Saturday, December 12, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
wrote
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.