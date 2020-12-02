Justin Real Death –Dead-Obituaries : Justin Real of Austin Texas has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Kansas Debate @KansasDebate wrote We are heartbroken by the loss of UT debater Justin Real . Justin has been an invaluable member of both the college and Kansas high school debate communities, there are not words to express how dearly he will be missed. Our hearts go out to his family, his squads, and his friends.

Swamp Monster Tankie @BluesBoyFox wrote

I didn’t know Justin super well, but the interactions I did have with him made it clear he was an incredibly fun, smart and kind person. My condolences for your loss. He will be missed.

MSU Debate Team @MSUDebate wrote

So sorry to hear about this. MSU Debate will be thinking about you all and Justin’s friends and family Red heart

Dylan wrote

it’s heart wrenching to see all this, hope you and everyone close to him get through this ok. he was a joy to debate and to talk to, i’m so sorry for your loss.