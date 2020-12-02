Justin Real Death –Dead-Obituaries : Justin Real of Austin Texas has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Texas Debate has tragically lost one of our members, Justin Real. Coaching Justin was a privilege I will cherish. His infectious smile, eagerness to learn, and care for others will stick with me for the rest of my life. -Brendon Bankey .
-Brendon Bankey pic.twitter.com/RZ4qEnDazV
— Texas Debate (@utxdebate) December 1, 2020
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Swamp Monster Tankie @BluesBoyFox wrote
I didn’t know Justin super well, but the interactions I did have with him made it clear he was an incredibly fun, smart and kind person. My condolences for your loss. He will be missed.
MSU Debate Team @MSUDebate wrote
So sorry to hear about this. MSU Debate will be thinking about you all and Justin’s friends and family Red heart
Dylan wrote
it’s heart wrenching to see all this, hope you and everyone close to him get through this ok. he was a joy to debate and to talk to, i’m so sorry for your loss.
