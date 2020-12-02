Justin Real Death -Dead-Obituaries : Justin Real of Austin Texas has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Justin Real Death –Dead-Obituaries : Justin Real of Austin Texas has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Justin Real has died, according to a statement posted online on December 1.  2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
Texas Debate @utxdebate wrote 
Texas Debate has tragically lost one of our members, Justin Real. Coaching Justin was a privilege I will cherish. His infectious smile, eagerness to learn, and care for others will stick with me for the rest of my life. -Brendon Bankey . 

We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Kansas Debate @KansasDebate wrote 
We are heartbroken by the loss of UT debater Justin Real. Justin has been an invaluable member of both the college and Kansas high school debate communities, there are not words to express how dearly he will be missed. Our hearts go out to his family, his squads, and his friends.

Swamp Monster Tankie @BluesBoyFox wrote 
I didn’t know Justin super well, but the interactions I did have with him made it clear he was an incredibly fun, smart and kind person. My condolences for your loss. He will be missed.

MSU Debate Team @MSUDebate wrote 

So sorry to hear about this. MSU Debate will be thinking about you all and Justin’s friends and family Red heart

Dylan wrote 
it’s heart wrenching to see all this, hope you and everyone close to him get through this ok. he was a joy to debate and to talk to, i’m so sorry for your loss.

