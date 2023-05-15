Justin Reid Ehrenwerth of New Orleans: Remembering his Life and Funeral Services

Justin Ehrenwerth Death 1978-2023

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Justin Reid Ehrenwerth on July 1, 2023, at the age of 44. Justin was born on October 12, 1978, in New Orleans, Louisiana, where he spent most of his life.

Justin was a beloved son, brother, husband, and father. He was a kind, compassionate, and generous person who touched the lives of everyone he met. Justin had a passion for music, art, and sports, and he always had a smile on his face. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Sarah, and a loving father to his two children, Emily and Jack.

Justin’s Career

Justin was a successful businessman who had a passion for the environment and sustainability. He worked for several years at the Environmental Defense Fund, where he helped develop policies to protect the environment and promote clean energy. Justin then went on to start his own company, which focused on sustainable agriculture and renewable energy. His work had a significant impact on the environment, and he was widely respected in his field.

Justin’s Legacy

Justin’s passing is a tremendous loss to his family, friends, and colleagues. His legacy will live on through his children and his work. He was a visionary who believed in a better world and worked tirelessly to make it a reality. Justin’s kindness, compassion, and generosity will be remembered by all who knew him.

Justin’s family has requested that donations be made in his name to organizations that promote sustainability and environmental protection.

