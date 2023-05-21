Police Investigate Drowning of Officer Justin Rubangakene in River Nile, Suspect in Custody

The police in Obongi District are currently investigating the death of a police officer who drowned in River Nile on Saturday night. The deceased, Justin Rubangakene, was assigned to guard the Obongi ferry, and his colleague, Officer Azabo, was with him at the time of the incident. According to the North West Nile Police spokesperson, Ignatius Dragudu, Officer Azabo shot two bullets in the air to alert people of the incident. Officer Azabo is currently in police custody as investigations continue. One of the residents who rushed to the scene said that Rubangakene jumped into the river for unclear reasons and left his gun on the ferry chair. Fishermen and the Marine Ambulance rescue team launched a search for his body until Sunday morning, but their efforts were fruitless. Officer Rubangakene was in full police uniform when he fell into the water. The incident has resulted in discussions about depression and economic hardships that many people in the country are facing.

News Source : Scovin Iceta

