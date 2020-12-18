Justin Salisbury Death -Dead – Obituary : Oakmont High School graduate Justin Salisbury has Died .
Oakmont High School graduate Justin Salisbury has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
Oakmont High School graduate Justin Salisbury, who played catcher for the Vikings’ Capital Valley Conference championship team in 2017, died of apparent heart failure on Saturday, his family said. He was 21. Friends of Salisbury said he was taking a trip to Fresno with another group of friends to get a puppy when they unexpectedly had to perform CPR on Salisbury. Salisbury’s family said he had no pulse after EMTs tried to revive him.
Source: Former Oakmont baseball MVP dies at age 21 | Gold Country Media
