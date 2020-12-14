Justin Salisbury Death -Obituary – Dead : Justin Salisbury has Died .

Justin Salisbury Death -Obituary – Dead : Justin Salisbury has Died .

Justin Salisbury has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 13. 2020.

I can’t even believe this.. it makes my stomach hurt.. you were such an amazing kid Justin.. I will never forget you…

Posted by Destiny Butcher on Sunday, December 13, 2020

Destiny Butcher 6 hrs  · I can’t even believe this.. it makes my stomach hurt.. you were such an amazing kid Justin.. I will never forget you always calling me your girlfriend when you were growing up. You were such a ray of light. Watching you play baseball at Oakmont and always coming up and giving me the biggest hugs. I will forever be your imaginary girlfriend I hope heaven treats you well. RIP kiddo . Justin Salisbury

