Justin Tindall Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Justin Tindall has Died.

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 9 13h · It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the sudden passing of Brother Justin Tindall on January 21. He served as past President of our Lodge for several years and in other positions on our Board. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.

Tributes

Ken Simmons

RIP my good friend Justin Tindall. We had so many great adventures together from the early to current years, from road trips across the country to sleeping in the grass under the Arches along side the Mississippi to drinks in Sturgis and hanging on main st in Daytona You will never be forgotten but missed by so many, until we ride together again.

Michael Olds

My condolences Kenny, may he rest in peace & may God rest his soul

William Vega

Sorry for your loss brother he was a good brother he will be missed my condolences to his family rest in peace my friend .

Kelly Riley

It’s so sad! Can’t believe it. So glad we got to know him in Daytona.



Joe Righetti

This is terrible news my thoughts and prayers to all his family and friends . Justin was a great man.

Fred McIntyre

Damn hurts to know the big guy will never give me a hug again. RIP Justin. Glad I got to know you.

Ginger Ruth Simmons

Sorry for your lost, I know you had good times together and now some wonderful memories

Love you.

Tracy Lucas Edwards

So very sorry Kenny. Keep those memories close to your heart to help you heal.

