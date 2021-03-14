Justine Oira ‘Tyso Death – Obituary : RT @GaithoK: The Rugby Fraternity lost a Soldier, a Brother, a LEGEND. Justine Oira ‘Tyso’. The WANYORE Family lost one of us.M…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @GaithoK: The Rugby Fraternity lost a Soldier, a Brother, a LEGEND. Justine Oira ‘Tyso’. The WANYORE Family lost one of us.

Mnyore To The Core!

Rest Easy Oira

Rest Easy Tyso

Original photo by @MinistryOfRugby



