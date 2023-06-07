Juvenile Arrested in Connection with Stolen Car Crash, Hebert & Enzo Assist

juvenile suspect in stolen car crash in Manchester : Juvenile Arrested in Manchester Crash with Stolen Car, Linked to Prior Theft and Kidnapping – Hebert Enzo

A minor was apprehended in Manchester this week for their involvement in a collision caused by a stolen vehicle. The Manchester Police Department received a report of the incident on Hilliard Street and Electric Street on Monday evening. The car was reported stolen from Newington, and three individuals fled the scene on foot. The police established a perimeter and observed three males walking in a wooded area. The suspects fled when they spotted a police officer. Officer Danielle Hebert and K-9 Enzo tracked the suspects, finding one of them in an alleyway. The minor suspect was taken into custody without any problems and was discovered to have a key fob for the stolen vehicle. The Manchester police revealed that the juvenile has a history of prior arrests related to stolen vehicles, kidnapping charges, and criminal activities involving firearms. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Manchester police.

Read Full story : Juvenile arrested following crash involving stolen car in Manchester /

News Source : Justin Muszynski

Juvenile Arrest Stolen Car Crash Manchester Police Criminal Charges Traffic Violations