A juvenile was detained by the Columbia Police for making a threat against a local school on social media. However, an investigation found that the threat was not credible and did not pose any danger to students or schools. The police were able to identify the juvenile, who was then turned over to the Juvenile Office.

Read Full story : Columbia juvenile detained for making threat against local school

News Source : KJLU 88.9 FM

