A shooting occurred early Sunday morning on Washington Avenue and 14th Street in St. Louis, with ten individuals under the age of 18 being shot. One individual was pronounced dead at the scene while the cause of the shooting and the extent of the other injuries remain unknown. St. Louis Metropolitan Police are currently investigating the incident and further updates will be provided by FOX 2 as they become available. Additionally, a man accused of scamming St. Louis slots has been revealed to be a cross-country cheater according to records.

News Source : Reggie Lee

Source Link :Child shot and killed in downtown St. Louis, 10 juveniles injured/