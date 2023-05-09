“juvenile hall overdose” : Sources claim troubled L.A. County juvenile hall responsible for overdose death of teenager

Sources Report Teen Overdose Fatality in Troubled Juvenile Hall in L.A. County

A teenager has died from an apparent overdose at one of L.A. County’s juvenile halls, just weeks after a state oversight board declined to shut the facility down. The teen was found unresponsive in his room at Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar. An officer deployed Narcan, a nasal spray that can reverse an opioid overdose, but the teen could not be revived and was pronounced dead shortly after. Concerns about rampant drug use at the Secure Youth Track Facility have been increasing in recent weeks, with a report last month detailing two incidents involving fentanyl overdoses.

News Source : James Queally

Source Link :Teen dies of overdose in troubled L.A. County juvenile hall, sources say/