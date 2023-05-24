Juvenile jailed in connection with shooting of two children in northwest Las Vegas

Juvenile jailed in connection with shooting of two children in northwest Las Vegas

Posted on May 24, 2023

Hakeem Collette (suspect) : Juvenile suspect jailed in connection with northwest Las Vegas shooting of 2 children, Hakeem Collette already in custody

Police announced on Wednesday that a 15-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this month in the northwest Las Vegas area. The incident, which took place on May 9th, left two children injured. The suspect, who was already in Juvenile Detention Center on unrelated charges, is facing multiple charges including attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, and conspiracy to commit murder. Police are encouraging anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.

News Source : Sabrina Schnur

  1. Las Vegas shooting
  2. Juvenile crime
  3. Child victims
  4. Teen offender
  5. Legal consequences
Post Views: 15

Leave a Reply