Juvenile killed and adult injured in Henrico shooting today.

Henrico police are currently investigating a fatal shooting that resulted in the death of a juvenile and left one adult injured. The incident occurred on Jennifer Pond Way in the 5300 block and was reported to authorities at 11:11 p.m. on June 17th, 2023. Upon arrival, officers found two gunshot victims who were subsequently transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, the juvenile victim passed away from their injuries while in transit, while the adult victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact crime stoppers at (804) 780-1000. This article is Copyright 2023 WWBT, and all rights are reserved.

News Source : https://www.nbc12.com

Source Link :Henrico shooting leaves 1 juvenile dead, 1 adult injured/