Juvenile shooting Memphis today : Downtown Memphis shooting claims life of a juvenile

Downtown Memphis shooting claims life of juvenile victim today 2023.

A juvenile has died following a shooting in downtown Memphis on Saturday night. The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition but did not survive their injuries. Police are investigating and have not released any information about a suspect. Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers.

Read Full story : Juvenile dead after downtown Memphis shooting /

News Source : Autumn Scott

1. Memphis shooting

2. Juvenile death

3. Downtown violence

4. Memphis crime

5. Community safety measures