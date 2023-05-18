“Juvenile Treatment Court for Mental Health in Clark County”: Clark County Juvenile Court to Commemorate Treatment Court and Mental Health

The Clark County Domestic Relations Court- Juvenile Section: Providing Support and Assistance for Families Affected by Drug Use

The Clark County Domestic Relations Court- Juvenile Section is a judicial body that works closely with parents whose children have been removed from their care due to their drug use. Since its certification in 2021, the court has served 40 parents in Family Treatment Court and 43 youth in Youth Treatment Court. The court operates in partnership with the Clark County Department of Job and Family Services, as well as many community partners.

Judge Katrine Lancaster, who presides over the court, says that it is a privilege to be a witness to the challenging journey each of their participants takes to a healthier and safer life. According to her, the court’s staff dedicates a tremendous amount of time, energy, and resources to assist participants, but ultimately, the hardest work is done by the participants themselves. The court’s goal is to provide a supportive and empowering environment that helps families overcome the challenges of drug use and rebuild their lives.

The court’s approach is rooted in the understanding that drug use is a complex issue that affects individuals and families in different ways. The court recognizes that treating drug use requires a multifaceted approach that addresses not only the addiction but also the underlying issues that contribute to it. Therefore, the court’s treatment programs are designed to address the individual needs of each participant, including mental health, employment, housing, transportation, education, and any other needs that can trigger relapse.

The court’s programs are based on evidence-based practices that have been proven to be effective in treating drug use and its associated problems. The programs are also designed to be flexible, allowing participants to progress at their own pace and providing them with the support they need to succeed. The court’s treatment programs are not only focused on the participants’ recovery but also on the well-being of their children. The court provides parenting classes, counseling, and other support services that help parents learn how to provide a safe and nurturing environment for their children.

In addition to its work with families affected by drug use, the Clark County Municipal Court also works with adult offenders who have substance use disorders. Since its certification in 2022, the court has served five adults in its treatment court. Like the Juvenile Section, the Municipal Court’s treatment programs are designed to address the underlying issues that contribute to addiction, such as mental health, employment, housing, and education.

Judge Daniel Carey, who presides over the Municipal Court, says that to help those suffering from addiction, we must address the issues that led to addiction in the first place and that remain as obstacles to recovery. He adds that the court’s team of professionals treats not just dependence and mental health but also addresses issues of employment, housing, transportation, education, and any other needs that can trigger relapse. By offering hope and solutions, the court seeks to change their past ways of thinking.

In conclusion, the Clark County Domestic Relations Court- Juvenile Section and the Municipal Court are working tirelessly to address the complex issue of drug use in their communities. Their treatment programs are designed to provide a supportive and empowering environment that helps families overcome the challenges of drug use and rebuild their lives. By addressing the underlying issues that contribute to addiction, the courts are providing participants with the tools they need to succeed. The courts’ commitment to evidence-based practices and their partnerships with community organizations are instrumental in ensuring that participants receive the best possible care and support.

News Source : Brooke Spurlock

Source Link :Clark County Juvenile Court to celebrate treatment court, mental health/