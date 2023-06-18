Juvenile victim identified in fatal shooting as 10-year-old Kay’Von Morgan in Petersburg, VA

Kay’Von Morgan : Juvenile victim identified as 10-year-old Kay’Von Morgan in fatal shooting in Petersburg

The photo shows Kayvon Morgan, with an article reporting that he was shot in Petersburg and later died in hospital. The victim was a 10-year-old juvenile who was hit by gunfire on Juniper Road in Petersburg early on Saturday morning. The police have urged anyone with information to call them.

Petersburg juvenile shooting victim dies, identified as 10-year-old boy

News Source : Will Gonzalez

