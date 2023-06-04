“Juventus performance”: Udinese vs Juventus: A Look at the Fascinating Stats Featuring Rabiot and Bonucci

Udinese vs Juventus: The Final Encounter of Serie A Campaign

In the final encounter of the Serie A campaign, Udinese will host Juventus at the Dacia Arena in a battle between the two Bianconeri sides. Ahead of the match, the official Juventus website has provided us with the most interesting stats and facts leading to the season finale.

Juventus’ Superior Record Against Udinese

As you would expect, the Old Lady enjoys a far superior record against the Zebrette, emerging victorious on 66 occasions from 97 total meetings. For their part, Udinese only won 13.

Juventus’ Recent Dominance

In the last 11 encounters between the two clubs, Juventus won nine, scoring 29 goals in total (averaging 2,6 goals per match). The Turin-based club also enjoys a solid record in Udine, remaining unbeaten in 11 of the last 12 fixtures at the Dacia Arena.

Bonucci’s Milestone Appearance

If Leonardo Bonucci takes the pitch on Sunday, he’ll surpass Giorgio Chiellini’s Serie A tally by making his 431st appearance to cement the 42nd spot on the overall list.

Chiesa’s Unbeaten Record Against Udinese

For his part, Federico Chiesa remains unbeaten against Udinese, winning seven encounters and drawing four. He scored a single goal and provided three against the Fruilians.

Rabiot and Bremer’s Heading Abilities

Finally, Adrien Rabiot and Gleison Bremer are the midfielder and the defender with the most headed goals in Serie A this season, both nodding four this campaign. Only Napoli striker Victor Osimhen (seven) and Milan veteran Olivier Giroud (five) have bagged more headers than the Juventus duo.

Conclusion

With Juventus having already secured a top-four finish, and Udinese sitting comfortably in mid-table, this match may not have much significance in terms of the standings. However, both teams will be looking to end the season on a high note and give their fans something to cheer about. With Juventus’ recent dominance over Udinese and the individual milestones to watch out for, this match promises to be an exciting encounter.

