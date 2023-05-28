Juventus Hoping to Bid Allianz Stadium Farewell with Positive Performance against Milan

This evening, Juventus will be hoping to bid the Allianz Stadium farewell with a positive performance against Milan despite last week’s horrific events. The club’s official website has provided us with the most interesting stats and facts leading to the penultimate round of the Serie A season.

Dominance over Milan

In their last 15 meetings in this fixture, the two Italian giants have only shared the spoils on one occasion, while the Bianconeri won the bulk of them (11 victories). Juventus has been a dominant force in Serie A, and their record against Milan reflects that.

Home Advantage

No other Serie A club has managed to pick up more points at home than Juve who currently share the record with Napoli (42 points from 18 fixtures). Juventus has been able to maintain their dominance at the Allianz Stadium, and they will be looking to end their home campaign on a high note.

Strong Defense

Moreover, no team in the league has conceded less than the Old Lady in the final half-hour (just seven goals), while the Rossoneri have scored 25 in the final 30 minutes, sitting second behind Napoli (32) in this particular stat. Juventus has a strong defense that has been able to keep opponents at bay, especially in the final half-hour of the game.

Multiple Scorers

This season, Juventus and Milan both had 16 different scorers in their ranks. They share the third place behind Atalanta (18) and Napoli (17). Both teams have been able to rely on multiple players to get on the scoresheet, making them a dangerous threat in attack.

Chiesa’s Favorite Victim

Milan happens to be Federico Chiesa’s favorite victim in Serie A, as he directly contributed to six goals against the Diavolo (three goals and as many assists), including his only brace for Juventus (in January 2021). Chiesa has been a key player for Juventus this season, and his form against Milan will be crucial in tonight’s game.

Allegri’s Dominance over Pioli

Finally, Max Allegri has Stefano Pioli’s number. The Livorno native won 11 matches against his colleague who only emerged victorious on one occasion in 17 appearances. Allegri has been able to outsmart Pioli in the past, and he will be looking to do the same tonight.

Conclusion

Juventus will be looking to end their home campaign on a high note with a positive performance against Milan. With their dominance over Milan, strong defense, and multiple scorers, Juventus is well-equipped to come out on top. Federico Chiesa’s form against Milan and Max Allegri’s dominance over Stefano Pioli will also be key factors in tonight’s game.

