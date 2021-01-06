Juweriyah Mohammed Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Instagram socialite Juweriyah Mohammed aka Shelly Vuitton has Died .

By | January 6, 2021
0 Comment

Juweriyah Mohammed Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Instagram socialite Juweriyah Mohammed aka Shelly Vuitton has Died .

Instagram socialite Juweriyah Mohammed aka Shelly Vuitton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Cyprian, Is Nyakundi @CisNyakundi Instagram socialite Juweriyah Mohammed aka Shelly Vuitton has died after overdosing on harmful substances at a Kilimani apartment. Like her mentors Amber Ray & the likes, Shelly solicits for West Africans who pay top dollar for her “services”.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.