K Kanniappan, victim of Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy : “Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy claims another victim, K Kanniappan”

“Victim K Kanniappan identified as latest casualty in Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy”

K Kanniappan (58) has sadly passed away due to injuries sustained in the Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy, bringing the total death toll to 23. The incident occurred in Villupuram’s Marakkanam Taluk on Saturday. Currently, 48 individuals are still receiving treatment at the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital, with 22 of them discharged as of May 20. The police have identified two additional suspects, Prem Kumar (54) from Vellore and Vengatachalapathy (40) from Perambai in Villupuram district, and have taken them into custody. Investigations continue into the case, which involves the sale of industrial methanol to an agent who added the substance to illicit alcohol and distributed it to unsuspecting people in Villupuram and Chengalpattu. Several individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, with charges of attempted murder registered against them. The incident has sparked concern, with BJP president K Annamalai planning to meet with the Tamil Nadu Governor to discuss potential measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

News Source : TNM Staff

