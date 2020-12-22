K.T. Oslin Death -Obituary – Dead : K.T. Oslin has Died .

K.T. Oslin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.

CNN 4 hrs · K.T. Oslin, a country music singer and songwriter who came to fame with her anthem “80’s Ladies,” has died, according to a statement from the Country Music Association. She was 78.

Source: (20+) CNN – Posts | Facebook

Kathy Roca Margelony wrote

Omg so sad. What a talented woman. Fantastic voice! RIP and rock the heavens.

Jen Lane wrote

She was my ’80s lady RIP KT. Still listen to you and still love you! 🎶 There ain’t been much these ladies haven’t tried .

Anne Margaret Crowley wrote

She was such a gifted musician and songwriter. Her songs were so unique and spoke to the listener. May she Rest In Peace. “There ain’t been much these ladies ain’t tried.”

Kimberly Eddings wrote

Loved K T, what a talent, what a voice, her music always spoke to me, such a loss

