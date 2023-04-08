KABC-TV Entertainment Reporter Dies at 64

Beloved Entertainment Reporter Francesca Cappucci Passes Away at 64

The world of entertainment journalism is in mourning as it says goodbye to one of its most beloved reporters, Francesca Cappucci. She passed away on March 30, 2021, at the age of 64 after a battle with Stage 4 metastatic lung cancer. Despite being an advocate for wellness and exercising every day, Cappucci was diagnosed in July 2020, making her illness a shock to her family and friends. In this tribute, we celebrate her life, her contributions to the entertainment industry, and her enduring legacy.

The Life and Career of Francesca Cappucci

Francesca Cappucci was born in Los Angeles on June 29, 1958, the middle child in her family. She graduated from San Marino High School and attended Loyola Marymount University for two years before embarking on her career in journalism. She started working in the public affairs department at L.A. radio station KIQQ-FM (K-100), where she hosted a public affairs interview show, anchored newscasts, and worked on a morning drive program alongside Jay Coffey.

Her talent and personality quickly led her to bigger opportunities, and from 1984-1998, she was a reporter at KABC-TV in Los Angeles, where she interviewed some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Rod Stewart, David Bowie, and Michael Jackson. Her infectious personality made her a joy to be around, and she was loved not just by her colleagues but also by the celebrities she interacted with.

Cappucci in Hollywood

While her time at KABC-TV cemented her legacy as a talented journalist, Cappucci also had a successful acting career. She portrayed a reporter in various TV shows and films, including The Colbys, Columbo, 7th Heaven, The Practice, Charmed, and Beverly Hills Ninja. Her experience in front of the camera only added to her reputation as an accomplished storyteller.

A Tribute to an Inspirational Woman and Mother

Cappucci’s legacy goes beyond her work as a reporter and actress. She was a mother to two accomplished sons, Ian and Will, and was also a passionate storyteller. In 2018, she produced and co-wrote a short film called Not Me with her son Ian, who also directed the film. The film starred Rudy Pankow, who would later become a breakout star on Netflix’s Outer Banks, and played at several film festivals.

In 2019, Cappucci’s achievements were further recognized when Quentin Tarantino named a character after her in his film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The character, played by Lorenza Izzo, was the glamorous Italian movie star wife of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton. Cappucci never met Tarantino, but when she saw the movie on the big screen, she was “blown away.”

Cappucci’s Survivors and Legacy

Francesca Cappucci is survived by her sons Ian and Will, her siblings Rafael and Isabella, her ex-husband Gordon Fordyce, and her close friends Kim Kelly, Diana Browne, and Meredith Brooks. Her legacy as a talented journalist, actress, and storyteller will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

As one of the most beloved reporters in the entertainment industry, Francesca Cappucci will be missed by colleagues, celebrities, and fans alike. Her talent, personality, and passion for storytelling will always be remembered and celebrated.