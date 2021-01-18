Kabelo “KB ” Molopyane Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Kabelo “KB ” Molopyane has Died .

SABC News Western Cape 2h · Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa says the country has endured a very difficult week with COVID- 19 claiming the lives of a number of prominent South Africans. The ministry says in a statement that in the country has suffered the loss of Thoko Ndlozi, Wandi Nzimande, Knowledge Simelane, Welcome “Bhodloza” Nzimande, Kabelo “KB ” Molopyane and Dr Sam Phillip among others. Welcome Nzimande and Molopyane had been prominent broadcasters at the SABC’s Ukhozi and Motsweding radio stations respectively. The Department has offered its heartfelt condolences to the families, colleagues, friends and the industry at large.

Source: (20+) SABC News Western Cape – Posts | Facebook