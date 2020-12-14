Kacie Paul Death -Obituary – Dead : Kacie Paul has Died .

Kacie Paul has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 13. 2020.

Moonie Dillard 10 hrs · This would be one of the few times that I’m actually at a loss for words. Kacie Paul you were taken from us far too soon. Thoughts and prayers to my guy Clay Paul and the entire family through this devastating times. I love you guys! If you’re reading this, make sure your loved ones know that you love them and appreciate them. Don’t take them for granted.

Source: (20+) Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Megan Kipke Lunsford wrote

I am so so sorry to be reading this 😔Sending all the hugs and thoughts of comfort and peace to Clay and all his family and friends during this heartbreaking time. I am so so sorry for your loss.

Jim N Kathy Wollet wrote

So sorry for the loss of your friend …our thoughts and prayers to you and your friends and family

Melissa Palmer Marcavage wrote

I’m so sorry for loss. My condolences to the family and friends.

Amy Bergman wrote

Prayers for peace and comfort to the Paul family and friends. I’m so sorry for your loss.

Allison Nicole Cleveland wrote

So sorry for your loss Moonie. Sending big hugs to you guys ❤

Leslie Cribbs wrote

I still can’t believe it. It’s just like a bad bad dream on replay. My heart is breaking for clay and her family

Kaity Kapnick wrote

I have no words either. Kacie will be missed by many. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone right now.

Cory Inger

Thomas W. Fenstemacher wrote

So sorry to hear this. Sending up prayers for Clay, his family and friends.

Amy DeKeyser wrote

So shocked and devastated for such amazing people. My condolences and prayers are with you all.

Diane Daniels Garno wrote wrote

Sending prayers 🙏 So very sorry for your loss and her entire family♥️

Mary K. Douglass

Moonie, Terry and I are so sorry for the loss of your friend. It’s so hard to lose someone so bright and full of promise. Condolences to her family.

