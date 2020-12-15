Kacie Van Buskirk Death -Obituary – Dead : South Lyon East girls swim program assistant coach Kacie Van Buskirk has Died .
South Lyon East girls swim program assistant coach Kacie Van Buskirk has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
Hometownlife.com 3 hrs · Kacie Van Buskirk left a large impact on the South Lyon East girls swim program as an assistant coach, years after competing for the Cougars herself as a 2011 graduate, a four-time All-State swimmer and former state champion.
Source: (20+) Hometownlife.com – Posts | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.