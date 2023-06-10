Kadan Wright of Moscow, PA Mourned: Gofundme Campaign Established

Kadan Wright’s Legacy Fund

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kadan Wright, a beloved member of the Moscow, PA community. Kadan’s bright smile and infectious personality will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

In honor of his memory, we have created the Kadan Wright Legacy Fund to support causes that were important to him. Kadan was passionate about education, youth development, and community outreach. Contributions to this fund will go towards supporting organizations and initiatives that align with his values.

We are grateful for any support you can offer during this difficult time. Together, we can keep Kadan’s spirit alive and continue his legacy of making a positive impact in our community. Thank you for your generosity.

