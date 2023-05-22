“Kadapa MP Arrest” today : Possible Rewrite: Kadapa MP’s Arrest Imminent as CBI and Heavy Police Presence Reported in Kurnool, says YS Avinash Reddy in Amaravati News

Probable Arrest of Kadapa MP and Heavy Police Presence in Kurnool: YS Avinash Reddy Updates CBI Investigation today 2023.

Police have deployed heavily in Kurnool, India, amid reports that Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy may be arrested, following his absence from three consecutive CBI appearances. Reddy cited his mother’s illness as the reason for his absence, but speculation is rife that the CBI may visit the hospital where she is receiving treatment to take further action. All roads leading to the hospital have been heavily barricaded.

News Source : Sandeep Raghavan

