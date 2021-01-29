Kade Cooper Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :HS star football player Kade Cooper has Died .
HS star football player Kade Cooper has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
ICYMI:Idaho HS star football player Kade Cooper has died from an apparent suicide https://t.co/pf8ilYcb7k #NFL #NFLDraftNews pic.twitter.com/quqneyC8x9
