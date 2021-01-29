Kade Cooper Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :HS star football player Kade Cooper has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

HS star football player Kade Cooper has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

ICYMI:Idaho HS star football player Kade Cooper has died from an apparent suicide https://t.co/pf8ilYcb7k #NFL #NFLDraftNews pic.twitter.com/quqneyC8x9 — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) January 29, 2021

