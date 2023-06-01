“Kadhi Gosht Curry Recipe”: A Unique Curry Recipe: Kadhi Gosht

Kadhi Gosht Recipe: A Different Curry Recipe

Introduction

Kadhi Gosht is a traditional Pakistani dish that is made with tender pieces of mutton or chicken in a creamy yogurt-based curry. This dish is a perfect combination of tangy and spicy flavors that are sure to tantalize your taste buds. Kadhi Gosht is a popular dish in the Punjab region of Pakistan, and it is usually served with rice or naan bread. In this article, we will be discussing how to make Kadhi Gosht at home and what ingredients you will need.

Ingredients

1 lb. mutton or chicken pieces

1 cup plain yogurt

2 cups water

1 tsp. turmeric powder

1 tsp. red chili powder

1 tsp. cumin seeds

1 tsp. mustard seeds

1 tsp. fenugreek seeds

1 tbsp. ginger-garlic paste

1 onion, chopped

2 green chilies, chopped

3-4 curry leaves

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. sugar

2 tbsp. vegetable oil

2 tbsp. gram flour (besan)

Instructions

Heat the oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the cumin seeds, mustard seeds, and fenugreek seeds and stir until they start to sizzle. Add the chopped onion and green chilies and cook until the onion is translucent, stirring occasionally. Add the ginger-garlic paste and cook for another minute. Add the mutton or chicken pieces and cook until browned on all sides. In a separate bowl, whisk the yogurt, gram flour, turmeric powder, red chili powder, salt, and sugar together. Slowly add the yogurt mixture to the pot, stirring constantly to prevent lumps from forming. Add the water and curry leaves and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 30-40 minutes, or until the meat is tender and the curry has thickened. Remove from heat and let cool for a few minutes before serving. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or naan bread.

Variations

Kadhi Gosht is a versatile dish that can be customized to suit your taste preferences. Here are a few variations you can try:

Instead of mutton or chicken, you can use beef or lamb.

If you prefer a spicier curry, increase the amount of red chili powder or add some chopped jalapenos.

To make a vegetarian version, substitute the meat with vegetables like okra, eggplant, or potatoes.

You can also add other spices like coriander powder, garam masala, or bay leaves for additional flavor.

Conclusion

Kadhi Gosht is a delicious and hearty dish that is perfect for any occasion. This recipe is easy to make at home and requires only a few simple ingredients. Whether you prefer mutton or chicken, spicy or mild, Kadhi Gosht can be customized to suit your taste. So why not give it a try and impress your family and friends with this flavorful and aromatic curry?

News Source : Cook with Farheen Fatima Official

Source Link :Kadhi Gosht recipe | A different curry recipe/