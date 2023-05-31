Kadhi Pakora Recipe: Recipe for Kadhi Pakora: A Step-by-Step Guide to Making Curry Pakora – Kari Pakora Banane Ka Tarika – کڑی پکوڑا

Kadhi Pakora Recipe | How To Make Curry Pakora | Kari Pakora Banane Ka Tarika | کڑی پکوڑا

Introduction

Kadhi Pakora is a famous Pakistani and Indian dish that is made using gram flour, yogurt, and spices. It is a popular dish that is served with rice and is perfect for any meal. Kadhi Pakora is a simple, healthy, and delicious recipe that is easy to make and can be prepared in just a few minutes. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to make Kadhi Pakora at home.

Ingredients

The following are the ingredients you will need to make Kadhi Pakora:

Gram flour (besan) – 1 cup

Yogurt – 1 cup

Water – 6 cups

Green chili – 2-3 (chopped)

Ginger – 1 tablespoon (grated)

Garlic – 1 tablespoon (grated)

Onion – 1 (chopped)

Cumin seeds – 1 teaspoon

Mustard seeds – 1 teaspoon

Turmeric powder – 1 teaspoon

Red chili powder – 1 teaspoon

Coriander powder – 1 teaspoon

Asafoetida (hing) – 1/4 teaspoon

Curry leaves – 10-12

Salt – to taste

Oil – 2 tablespoons

Baking soda – a pinch

Instructions

Here are the step-by-step instructions on how to make Kadhi Pakora:

Step 1: Make the Pakoras

In a mixing bowl, add gram flour, chopped onion, green chili, baking soda, and salt. Mix well.

Add water gradually and mix well until you get a thick batter.

Heat oil in a frying pan.

Take small portions of the batter and drop them into the hot oil.

Fry the pakoras until they turn golden brown.

Remove them from the oil and keep them aside.

Step 2: Make the Kadhi

In a mixing bowl, add yogurt and gram flour. Mix well and make a smooth paste.

Add water gradually and mix well until the mixture becomes smooth.

Heat oil in a saucepan.

Add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, and asafoetida (hing). Fry until the seeds start to splutter.

Add ginger, garlic, and curry leaves and fry for a few seconds.

Add red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, and salt. Mix well.

Add the yogurt and gram flour mixture to the pan and stir well.

Cook the Kadhi for 15-20 minutes on low heat, stirring occasionally.

Add the pakoras to the Kadhi and cook for another 10 minutes.

Remove from heat and serve hot with rice.

Conclusion

Kadhi Pakora is a delicious and healthy dish that is perfect for any meal. It is easy to make and requires only a few ingredients. By following the above steps, you can easily make this dish at home. So, next time you are looking for a quick and easy recipe to make, try making Kadhi Pakora and enjoy its delicious taste.

