Kadhi Pakora Recipe: Recipe for Kadhi Pakora: A Step-by-Step Guide to Making Curry Pakora – Kari Pakora Banane Ka Tarika – کڑی پکوڑا

Introduction
Kadhi Pakora is a famous Pakistani and Indian dish that is made using gram flour, yogurt, and spices. It is a popular dish that is served with rice and is perfect for any meal. Kadhi Pakora is a simple, healthy, and delicious recipe that is easy to make and can be prepared in just a few minutes. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to make Kadhi Pakora at home.
Ingredients
The following are the ingredients you will need to make Kadhi Pakora:
- Gram flour (besan) – 1 cup
- Yogurt – 1 cup
- Water – 6 cups
- Green chili – 2-3 (chopped)
- Ginger – 1 tablespoon (grated)
- Garlic – 1 tablespoon (grated)
- Onion – 1 (chopped)
- Cumin seeds – 1 teaspoon
- Mustard seeds – 1 teaspoon
- Turmeric powder – 1 teaspoon
- Red chili powder – 1 teaspoon
- Coriander powder – 1 teaspoon
- Asafoetida (hing) – 1/4 teaspoon
- Curry leaves – 10-12
- Salt – to taste
- Oil – 2 tablespoons
- Baking soda – a pinch
Instructions
Here are the step-by-step instructions on how to make Kadhi Pakora:
Step 1: Make the Pakoras
- In a mixing bowl, add gram flour, chopped onion, green chili, baking soda, and salt. Mix well.
- Add water gradually and mix well until you get a thick batter.
- Heat oil in a frying pan.
- Take small portions of the batter and drop them into the hot oil.
- Fry the pakoras until they turn golden brown.
- Remove them from the oil and keep them aside.
Step 2: Make the Kadhi
- In a mixing bowl, add yogurt and gram flour. Mix well and make a smooth paste.
- Add water gradually and mix well until the mixture becomes smooth.
- Heat oil in a saucepan.
- Add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, and asafoetida (hing). Fry until the seeds start to splutter.
- Add ginger, garlic, and curry leaves and fry for a few seconds.
- Add red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, and salt. Mix well.
- Add the yogurt and gram flour mixture to the pan and stir well.
- Cook the Kadhi for 15-20 minutes on low heat, stirring occasionally.
- Add the pakoras to the Kadhi and cook for another 10 minutes.
- Remove from heat and serve hot with rice.
Conclusion
Kadhi Pakora is a delicious and healthy dish that is perfect for any meal. It is easy to make and requires only a few ingredients. By following the above steps, you can easily make this dish at home. So, next time you are looking for a quick and easy recipe to make, try making Kadhi Pakora and enjoy its delicious taste.
