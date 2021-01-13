Kaelyn Bullock Hand Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Kaelyn Bullock Hand has Died.

Justin Hand 15h · I am so lost! This week my beautiful wife, purest love, and best friend left us to be with our father Jesus. She was the best wife a man could ask for. She took on all of my boys to be her own and loved them dearly. She was a mommy to our Puddle. She was the best sister and the worlds best aunt to our sweet nephew and niece. She loved her Daddy and admired him deeply. She was a terrific niece and loved her aunts and uncle with all of her heart. She loved our church family dearly. And above all, She was a child of God, and is with Him and her family that went before her. Kaelyn Bullock Hand, I miss you dearly. I love you with all of my heart and soul. I will see you again, but I have to stay here to raise these boys and take care of Puddle. I know you will have our home in heaven decorated when I get there and it will be beautiful. I can not express how deeply I love you. The pain is over, lover. 8383 127 Comments Like Comment Share